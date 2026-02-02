Nova Leap Health Corp. Launches Palliative Care Division In Nova Scotia Through Earth Angels Home Care

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or“the Company”), a provider of home-based and community-based healthcare services across North America, today announced the launch of a dedicated Palliative Care division in Nova Scotia, delivered through its wholly owned subsidiary, Earth Angels Home Care.

The new division expands Earth Angels' role within the continuum of care by providing person and family-centred palliative support for individuals living with life-limiting illness, with a focus on comfort, dignity, and quality of life in the home setting.

Nova Scotia faces growing demand for palliative care services as the population ages and more Canadians express a desire to receive end-of-life care at home. Nationally, while the majority of Canadians wish to die at home, access to coordinated home-based palliative care remains limited. Nova Leap believes home care providers are uniquely positioned to help close this gap by working alongside families, clinicians, and the broader healthcare system.

Earth Angels' palliative care offering will initially focus on:



Supportive palliative care services delivered in the home, including nursing-led symptom management and medication administration;

Close coordination with families, primary care providers, and existing healthcare teams;

Staff training aligned with nationally recognized palliative care competency frameworks, with a focus on communication, care planning and emotionally supportive care in the home; and A compassionate, culturally sensitive approach consistent with the Framework on Palliative Care in Canada.

The Company views this launch as a natural extension of Earth Angels' longstanding presence in Nova Scotia and its commitment to enabling seniors and individuals with complex needs to remain safely at home for as long as possible, supported by coordinated, home-based services.

“Palliative care is about much more than end-of-life care alone. It's about quality of life, dignity, and support for both individuals and their families,” said Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap.“By launching this division through Earth Angels, we are building on a trusted local platform and responding thoughtfully to a clear and growing need in Nova Scotia. This is an important step in Nova Leap's broader strategy to support Canadians across the full continuum of care.”

“Families want compassionate, reliable support at home during some of life's most difficult moments,” said Jill Dobbin, President of Earth Angels Home Care.“This new palliative care division allows us to deepen the care we provide in Nova Scotia, ensuring clients and families feel supported, respected, and never alone. Our team is committed to delivering care that reflects national best practices while remaining grounded in the communities we serve.”

Nova Leap expects the palliative care division to evolve thoughtfully over time, with an emphasis on quality, workforce readiness, and collaboration with healthcare partners. While the initial launch is focused on Nova Scotia, the Company believes the model may be scalable to other Canadian jurisdictions in the future, subject to provincial frameworks and local needs.

About Earth Angels Home Care

Earth Angels Home Care is Nova Leap's Canadian home care brand, providing personal care, companionship, and support services across Nova Scotia. Earth Angels focuses on enabling clients to live independently and with dignity in their own homes through compassionate, high-quality care, including support for individuals and families with complex and palliative care needs.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is a healthcare services company focused on home-based and community-based care across North America. Through its network of local agencies and service platforms, Nova Leap provides personal care, dementia care, and companion services that enable individuals to live independently at home. The Company has expanded its role within the continuum of care through the launch of its Care Management and Palliative Care service offerings, delivered through its operating subsidiaries. Nova Leap combines disciplined operations, data-driven decision making, and compassionate service to improve outcomes for clients and communities across North America.

