SDG Receives US Air Force Air Mobility Command T-1 Certification For RO/RO TRASC Capability For C-130 Variants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SD Government, (SDG) the division of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) providing satellite communications to global governments, has received US Air Force Air Mobility Command (AMC) T-1 certification for the Roll-on/Roll-off (RO/RO) Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) Tactical Removeable Airborne Satellite Communications (TRASC) capability for C-130 aircraft. The T-1 certification will provide multiple satcom options, beginning with a Gogo Plane Simple Ku-band terminal, and subsequently expanding to offer a Gogo Plane Simple Ka-band terminal, and other network compatibilities to C-130 operators. The TRASC hatch is designed to match the outer mold line of the original Lockheed L-382 design for the C-130, making it suitable for all C-130 variants. Electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility testing has been completed on the C-130J – Block 6 and latest Block 8 standards – and legacy C-130H, for compatibility across the AMC fleet. The AMC T-1 Military Flight Release paves the way for sister commands and partner nations, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and others to implement the Roll-on/Roll-off capability immediately. Developed with R4 Integration, Inc. (R4), specialists in airborne and ground systems engineering, the TRASC BLOS solution integrates a Gogo Plane Simple® terminal within the Multi-Purpose Hatch System (MPHS) designed and patented by R4 to replace the existing C-130 standard forward escape hatch. The purpose-built housing has been optimized for installation in less than 30 minutes, enabling immediate plug-and-play global broadband capability from the airframe. C-130 variants requiring additional testing will benefit greatly from the AMC certification, as testing timelines and expenses will be reduced. In addition to the AMC fleet, the RO/RO TRASC system is ideal for Foreign Military Sales (FMS), Civilian Cargo Fleets, and international C-130 units as well as US Air Force Air Combat Command (ACC), Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), US Marine Corps, US Navy, and the US Coast Guard. “We are proud to deliver a platform that gives military forces much-needed situational awareness to support global command and control decisions. It also makes the C-130 much more resilient and consistently connected during training and operational missions,” says Hayden Olson, Executive Vice President of SDG.“This capability instantaneously brings all C-130 variants into the modern age of high-throughput Beyond-Line-of-Sight communications.”





Photo Caption: SDG enabling RO/RO TRASC capability for C-130 variants. About SD Government:

SDG is a leading global operator of customized, secure end-to-end satellite connectivity services, delivering assured global access to networks, voice, data, and video applications, as well as data on land and in the air. Each solution is scalable from simple point-to-point links to complete end-to-end, global solutions that are fully interoperable and seamlessly integrated with government networks for enhanced situational awareness and a faster response. Providing customers with solutions across GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, encompassing L, Ku, Ka and Mil-Ka frequency bands, SDG delivers innovative turnkey capabilities for military and government operators globally. The portfolio of services includes the provision of equipment, systems integration, ground networks, satellite airtime, training, and 24/7/365 support. Government customers trust SDG to deliver resilient, agnostic solutions at the highest quality of service and customer support provided by an expert team of military veterans and technical experts familiar with handling complex communications requirements to support mission success. SD Government is a Gogo company.

