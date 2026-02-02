Illumin Announces Board Of Directors' Transition

“Roger, Michele and Yishay have been instrumental to our growth, and we are deeply grateful for their commitment and service to the Company during their tenure as members of the Board. On behalf of illumin, we thank them for their impactful service and wish them the very best in the next chapter of their lives," said Sheldon Pollack, Chairman of the Board.

In connection with these changes, the Board determined that it was in the best interests of the Company to reduce the number of directors from seven to five and has appointed Bruce Barker as a director of the Company, effective today, to fill the remaining vacancy on the Board until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Barker brings more than 30 years of experience in capital markets to illumin, having worked across both the buy-side and sell-side. He previously served as Managing Director, Institutional Equities at TD Securities, retiring from the role in 2015. Since then, Mr. Barker has been an active investor in Canadian small and micro-cap companies. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University.

The Board has appointed Bruce Barker as a member of the Company's Audit Committee and confirms that David Andrews (Chair of the Audit Committee) and Sheldon Pollack will remain as members of the Audit Committee. The Board also appointed Paul Khawaja as Chair of the CCGC and further appointed Tal Hayek and Bruce Barker as members of the CCGC.

