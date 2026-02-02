Sincerely Inviting Consumers To Visit The 138Th Canton Fair And Explore New Opportunities For Hardware Cooperation Together
Hello!
TIANJIN BLUEKIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED, we sincerely invite you to visit our booth at the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).
As a professional supplier of hardware products, we will focus on showcasing:
Craftsmanship Tools: Covering the entire series including hand tools, power tools, garden tools, etc.
Premium building materials: fasteners, nail,iron wires, wire meshes and other construction products.
We look forward to discussing industry trends face-to-face with you at the Canton Fair and providing professional OEM/ODM and customized solutions based on your needs. This will be an excellent opportunity for you to inspect, compare and discover best-selling new products all at once.
Exhibition Information
Booth Number: B HALL 13.1 F43-44
Exhibition Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China
Exhibition Time: Oct.15-19,2025
Looking forward to meeting you at the exhibition, creating business opportunities together and achieving a win-win situation!
Legal Disclaimer:
