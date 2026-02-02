Sun Coated White Cardboard: A Benchmark Of High-End Packaging Paper With Superior Raw Materials, Craftsmanship And Performance

MENAFN - GetNews) Sun Coated White Cardboard is a high-grade Packaging Paper under Sun Paper Group, with detailed introductions as follows:

Product Features

High-quality raw materials: Crafted from premium wood pulp with a scientific ratio of long and short fibers, ensuring high strength, excellent toughness, as well as good folding and water resistance.

Advanced coating technology: Adopting multi-layer coating technology, the front side is usually coated three times, while the back side is coated with a small amount of coating or glue. The coating layer is made of a mixture of calcium carbonate, latex, adhesive and other materials, rendering the paper surface smooth, flat and highly glossy with excellent printability, which can present colors and patterns with sharp clarity.

High whiteness and brightness: With a whiteness of over 85% for regular products and up to more than 90% for some variants, it features high color reduction and vivid, lifelike printing effects, making it ideal for high-end packaging and printing needs.

Optimal stiffness and thickness: Available in a grammage range of 170g/m2 to 400g/m2 with uniform thickness and excellent stiffness. It not only ensures the three-dimensionality and stability of packaging but also facilitates processing and forming such as folding, die-cutting and creasing.

Outstanding environmental performance: Made primarily from plant fibers, it is degradable and recyclable, complying with environmental requirements. Some products have obtained FSC and other environmental certifications, making them suitable for packaging fields with strict environmental standards.

Product Classification

Single-side coated white cardboard: Series such as IBO and IBS, with coating on the front side and little or no coating on the back side. It is suitable for packaging with low requirements for back-side performance, such as regular color boxes and medicine boxes.

Double-side coated white cardboard: Such as Huaxia Muyang Double-side Coated Art Cardboard, with coating on both front and back sides. It boasts higher surface smoothness and glossiness as well as better printing effects, and is commonly used for high-grade book covers, business cards, greeting cards and more.

Special-purpose white cardboard: Developed for the needs of different industries, including pharmaceutical packaging-specific white cardboard, handbag-specific white cardboard, lamination-specific paper and blister white cardboard. These variants have specific functions and properties such as moisture resistance, oil resistance and high temperature resistance.

Application Fields

Packaging sector: Widely used for gift boxes of small high-end commodities such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, daily necessities, electronic products, alcohol and food. It enhances the grade and texture of product packaging, and plays a promotional role while protecting the products.

Printing sector: Utilized for printing high-grade picture albums, brochures, posters, desk calendars, invitations, certificates and other printed matters. Its excellent printability and color expression ensure the clarity and color accuracy of the prints.

Other sectors: Beyond packaging, it is also commonly used for making clothing hang tags, business cards, artistic creation paper and more, meeting the requirements for paper texture and aesthetics.

Technical Specifications

Grammage: Common specifications include 180g/m2, 200g/m2, 230g/m2, 250g/m2, 300g/m2, 350g/m2 and 400g/m2, and customization is available according to customer needs.

Thickness: Different grammages correspond to different thicknesses, generally ranging from 200μm to 550μm with uniform thickness and a tolerance controlled within ±10μm.

Stiffness: High transverse and longitudinal stiffness to meet the strength requirements during packaging forming and use. For example, the transverse stiffness of 300g/m2 white cardboard can reach more than 2.80MN·m.

Whiteness and glossiness: The front-side whiteness is usually between 85% and 93%, and the glossiness varies according to coating processes, generally ranging from 50% to 75%.

With its high-quality raw materials, advanced production technology and diversified application fields, Sun Coated White Cardboard has become a popular choice in the packaging and printing industry, and boasts a strong competitive edge especially in the mid-to-high-end market.

