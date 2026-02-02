How To Keep The Baby's Bottom Dry
Diaper rash is a common problem for many new parents. Keeping your baby's bottom dry and clean is key to preventing and alleviating diaper rash. Choosing the right diapers and baby wipes, along with proper daily care, can keep the bottom dry and effectively reduce the occurrence of diaper rash.
High-quality baby overnight diapers should possess three core characteristics: strong absorbency, breathability to prevent stuffiness, and a snug fit to prevent leakage. For example, MOLLY KIDS tape diapers use a diversion layer and a high ventilation bottom layer design to quickly disperse urine, reduce local residue, and promote air circulation, reducing stuffiness.
Parents should choose the appropriate size according to their baby's weight to avoid diapers that are too loose, leading to side leakage, or diapers that are too tight, affecting blood circulation.
It is recommended to prioritize good diapers baby with a diversion layer design, which can quickly disperse urine throughout the absorbent core, reducing localized urine residue.
Also, pay attention to the breathable bottom layer of the diaper; high-quality materials can accelerate air circulation and reduce the feeling of dampness and stuffiness on the buttocks. In addition, diapers should be changed promptly.
Newborns should be changed every 2-3 hours, older infants no more than 4 hours during the day, and at least once at night while sleeping, to avoid prolonged irritation of the skin by urine.
Baby organic wet wipes are a key product for cleaning a baby's bottom, and proper use helps keep it dry. When cleaning a baby's bottom, choose baby biodegradable flushable wipes that are alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and pH neutral.
MOLLY KIDS baby wipes are made with pure ingredients, containing only 100% cotton and purified water, making them gentle and non-irritating.
When changing diapers, first gently wipe away any remaining urine and feces with a wipe, wiping from front to back to avoid cross-contamination of bacteria. For larger amounts of feces, you can first use a wipe for initial cleaning, then rinse with warm water, and finally gently pat dry with a soft tissue or towel. Do not rub back and forth.
Besides choosing suitable products, daily care habits are equally important: After each cleaning, apply a layer of soft baby diapers rash cream to form a protective film on the skin, isolating it from moisture and irritants.
When the temperature is suitable, let your baby's bottom be exposed to the air for 10-15 minutes each day to promote natural skin breathing and drying. If you notice slight redness on the bottom, increase the frequency of diaper changes and keep the area clean and breathable.
With the upgrading of maternal and infant care concepts, the professionalism of products such as diapers and baby wipes is constantly improving. When making choices, parents should pay attention to the matching of product quality with their baby's constitution and combine it with scientific care methods to effectively help keep the baby's bottom dry and protect the baby's healthy growth.
MOLLY KIDS will continue to dedicate itself to the research and innovation of baby care products, adhering to the core principles of infant health and comfort. Through product design that combines technology and care, we aim to provide safe and effective care support for more families.
In the future, MOLLY KIDS will continue to listen to user needs, optimize product details, and accompany every parent on their parenting journey with greater stability and peace of mind, jointly safeguarding every step of your baby's healthy growth.
