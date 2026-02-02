How To Keep The Baby's Bottom Dry

Diaper rash is a common problem for many new parents. Keeping your baby's bottom dry and clean is key to preventing and alleviating diaper rash. Choosing the right diapers and baby wipes, along with proper daily care, can keep the bottom dry and effectively reduce the occurrence of diaper rash.

High-quality baby overnight diapers should possess three core characteristics: strong absorbency, breathability to prevent stuffiness, and a snug fit to prevent leakage. For example, MOLLY KIDS tape diapers use a diversion layer and a high ventilation bottom layer design to quickly disperse urine, reduce local residue, and promote air circulation, reducing stuffiness.

Parents should choose the appropriate size according to their baby's weight to avoid diapers that are too loose, leading to side leakage, or diapers that are too tight, affecting blood circulation.