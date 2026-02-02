Azerbaijani Parliament Approves New Regulation On Minimum Wage
This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Labor Code, which was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.
According to the draft law, the amount of the minimum wage will be reviewed by the relevant executive authority based on the proposals of the relevant executive authority (organization) at least once a year.
After discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.
