Azerbaijani Parliament Approves New Regulation On Minimum Wage


2026-02-02 07:05:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Azerbaijani parliament has adopted a new regulation for the minimum wage, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the Labor Code, which was discussed at today's plenary session of the parliament.

According to the draft law, the amount of the minimum wage will be reviewed by the relevant executive authority based on the proposals of the relevant executive authority (organization) at least once a year.

After discussions, the draft law was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.

Trend News Agency

