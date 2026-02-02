About 200 Buildings In Kyiv Remain Without Heating

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, Kyiv City Military Administration spokeswoman Kateryna Pop reported this on television.

"As of now, about 200 houses remain without heating, most of them on the right bank of the city of Kyiv. As for the Desnianskyi district, the situation with heat supply to homes has improved, with the maximum number of crews working there. Therefore, in the Desnianskyi district, heat is supplied to almost all homes, and it is only necessary to reach the temperature regime so that the temperature in the homes of Desnianskyi district residents rises," Pop said.

At the same time, she did not venture to predict when heat and light would return to Kyiv residents' homes in full.

"The weather conditions are challenging; it is tough to repair accidents in the networks, in the internal house networks, given the temperature regime and voltage drops. Therefore, it is too early to talk about a return from harsh to stable normal schedules for us. But every day, the headquarters for the elimination of the emergency in the energy sector discusses the options for returning to stable schedules," said the spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russia continues to attack energy infrastructure, four regions affected by new power outages

As reported by Ukrinform, DTEK announced that the situation in the power grid had been stabilized and that Kyiv was returning to temporary power outage schedules.