Nakhchivan To Host Gənc Fest Youth Festival

Gənc Fest Youth Festival will be held in the city of Nakhchivan to mark February 2 – Azerbaijan Youth Day, Azernews reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Youth and Sports Ministries of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The festival is part of the nationwide "Youth Week" program and will take place on February 6 at 14:00 at the Nakhchivangala Historical and Architectural Museum Complex.

The event will run for two days and is open to the general public.

As part of the festival, military-patriotic, creative, and entertainment zones will be operating, alongside intellectual competitions and interactive training sessions.

The program will also feature a live concert by well-known performer Metin Huseynzade (Madteen).

Gənc Fest aims to foster the intellectual, creative, and physical development of young people, increase their social engagement, and strengthen their commitment to national and moral values.