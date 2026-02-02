Lbank Exchange Will List Decoin Flow (DCF)
|Category
|Percentage
|Community Farm Rewards
|90%
|CEX Listing Reserve
|10%
Roadmap
Phase 1 - Foundation (Q4 2025 | Completed)
Corporate formation and good standing establishment
Regulatory registration as a Money Services Business (MSB)
Alpha deployment of the AI smart routing engine
This phase focused on building the legal technical and compliance foundation required for regulated payment infrastructure.
Phase 2 - Product Deployment (Q1-Q2 2026)
Launch of prepaid and community card products under regulatory frameworks
Market entry across authorized jurisdictions
Release of the DCF Pay mobile application and merchant API onboarding
Activation of the wNSG P2P channel and initiation of the wNSG lending protocol
This phase emphasizes compliant product rollout and early merchant and user adoption.
Phase 3 - Expansion & Acceleration (Q2-Q4 2026)
Deployment of the DCF payment gateway demo and pilot merchant integrations
Token listings on centralized exchanges
Bank partnership negotiations to enhance fiat settlement capabilities
Expansion of virtual card and debit card services
This stage focuses on scaling payment usage expanding liquidity channels and strengthening institutional integrations.
Phase 4 - Maturity & Institutionalization (2027 and Beyond)
Live payment gateway operation at scale with broad merchant adoption
Cross chain expansion B2B APIs and institutional treasury products
Progressive decentralization of governance and compliance as a service offerings
This phase targets long term protocol stability institutional reliability and ecosystem maturity.
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
