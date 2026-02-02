Lbank Exchange Will List Decoin Flow (DCF)

February 02, 2026 6:18 AM EST | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of DeCoin Flow (DCF). Trading for the DCF/USDT pair will open at 08:00 UTC on February 4, 2026.

DCF Listing Banner

About DeCoin Flow (DCF)

DeCoin Flow is an AI powered decentralized payment gateway designed to enable intelligent secure and efficient flow of digital value across multiple blockchains.

As stablecoins and on chain payments expand globally existing payment infrastructures continue to face fragmentation across chains networks and settlement layers. DeCoin Flow addresses this challenge by building a unified Web3 payment infrastructure that bridges stablecoins cryptocurrencies and fiat settlement logic.

At its core DeCoin Flow integrates AI driven routing decentralized settlement and zero trust security architecture. Rather than treating payments as isolated transactions the protocol optimizes transaction paths in real time selecting the most efficient routes to reduce gas costs settlement delays and operational friction.

By acting as a bridge between fiat systems and stablecoin networks DeCoin Flow enables seamless participation for businesses users and liquidity agents while maintaining decentralized verification and security standards.

Tokenomics

Token Name: DCF

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 DCF

Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

Network Utility and Incentives

DCF is used to incentivize ecosystem participants including liquidity agents routing participants and payment facilitators within the DeCoin Flow network.

Liquidity and Payment Infrastructure Support

The token supports liquidity provisioning and settlement coordination across decentralized payment flows enabling efficient conversion between stablecoins cryptocurrencies and fiat gateways.

Ecosystem Expansion

DCF is utilized to support protocol growth strategic integrations and cross chain payment expansion as the network scales across multiple blockchains.

Allocation Breakdown: