Lbank Exchange Listed GOLDEN FI (GLINK)

About GOLDEN FI (GLINK)

Golden FI is a decentralized finance protocol designed to bridge Real World Assets and on chain liquidity through a settlement centric architecture.

In today's DeFi landscape, many real world assets generate stable long term value but struggle to integrate effectively on chain. The mismatch between real world settlement cycles and crypto market liquidity expectations has limited how RWAs are represented priced and circulated in decentralized systems.

Golden FI approaches this problem from a structural perspective rather than a yield driven one.

Instead of pre defining fixed returns or rigid redemption models the protocol decomposes asset value into two core dimensions that markets can naturally price over time. Settlement progress and liquidity availability.

Within the Golden FI ecosystem participants do not simply hold tokens. They hold settlement participation rights and priority expressions tied to the circulation and realization of underlying assets. While protocol rules define how value is released the final value expression emerges organically through market behavior.

This design allows Golden FI to integrate real world asset settlement logic with decentralized liquidity without forcing artificial yield structures.

Tokenomics

Token Name: GLINK

Token Type: Utility and Governance

Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 GLINK

Blockchain: BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20)

Token Utility

Settlement Participation and Governance

GLINK functions as the core settlement token of the Golden FI protocol. Holding GLINK represents participation rights in the protocol's settlement process and governance decisions.

Expected Settlement Value Framework

Rather than relying on fixed collateral ratios or direct asset mapping GLINK derives its value from Expected Settlement Value. This reflects protocol state asset settlement progress and market liquidity expectations.

Protocol Service Fees

All settlement activities executed through the protocol incur service fees. These fees support protocol maintenance liquidity adjustments and long term system stability.

Governance Rights

GLINK holders participate in governance including protocol parameter tuning asset onboarding criteria and settlement logic decisions.

