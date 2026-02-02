Lbank Exchange Listed GOLDEN FI (GLINK)
|Category
|Percentage
|Ecosystem & Historical Liquidity Support
|40%
|Ecosystem Development & Protocol Reserve
|25%
|Community Governance & Incentives
|20%
|Team & Advisors
|15%
Roadmap
Phase 1: Protocol Genesis
- Protocol Deployment: Launch of core smart contracts and infrastructure.
Base Liquidity Establishment: Initial liquidity bootstrapping and market-making. Settlement Logic Go-Live: Activation of the primary settlement-centric engine.
Phase 2: Asset Expansion
- Diversified RWA Integration: Introducing a broader range of real-world asset structures.
Enhanced Data Transparency: Implementation of advanced tracking and reporting for underlying asset performance.
Phase 3: Market-driven Coordination
- Decentralized Price Discovery: Allowing settlement cadence and price performance to be increasingly governed by market behavior.
Liquidity Optimization: Refining the relationship between market demand and asset flow.
Phase 4: Protocol Maturity
- Hyper-Automation: The protocol transitions into a fully autonomous operating state.
