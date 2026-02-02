New Found Gold Continues To Confirm Continuity Of At-Surface High-Grade Gold At Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|True Width (%)
|Zone
|NFGC-25-GC-017
|0.55
|12.75
|12.20
|3.37
|60-90
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|2.15
|2.60
|0.45
|63.65
|55-85
|NFGC-25-GC-021
|0.60
|6.70
|6.10
|31.47
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|1.65
|3.40
|1.75
|98.64
|70-95
|Including
|6.25
|6.70
|0.45
|35.73
|70-95
|And
|21.65
|33.45
|11.80
|2.96
|70-95
|Including
|21.65
|22.10
|0.45
|20.78
|70-95
|Including
|27.60
|28.10
|0.50
|10.83
|70-95
|Including
|31.00
|31.30
|0.30
|25.62
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-022
|0.10
|6.70
|6.60
|10.57
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|3.20
|3.70
|0.50
|99.59
|70-95
|Including
|6.05
|6.70
|0.65
|21.90
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-024
|0.00
|12.50
|12.50
|1.55
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|And
|16.80
|19.00
|2.20
|507.70
|70-95
|Including
|18.60
|19.00
|0.40
|2788.50
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-025
|11.90
|15.65
|3.75
|113.27
|50-80
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|12.40
|14.35
|1.95
|216.75
|50-80
|NFGC-25-GC-026
|4.70
|24.50
|19.80
|7.33
|65-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|4.70
|6.00
|1.30
|90.49
|65-95
|NFGC-25-GC-027
|12.00
|49.60
|37.60
|9.29
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|15.30
|16.35
|1.05
|184.38
|70-95
|Including
|16.90
|17.90
|1.00
|23.39
|70-95
|Including
|33.85
|34.45
|0.60
|125.27
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-028
|7.20
|20.95
|13.75
|2.12
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|7.70
|8.10
|0.40
|32.55
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-029
|33.25
|45.90
|12.65
|1.64
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-030
|0.70
|7.65
|6.95
|9.94
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|1.60
|2.20
|0.60
|17.42
|70-95
|Including
|4.45
|5.00
|0.55
|16.08
|70-95
|Including
|5.95
|6.45
|0.50
|87.48
|70-95
|And
|17.60
|39.20
|21.60
|14.62
|70-95
|Including
|21.45
|22.20
|0.75
|61.99
|70-95
|Including
|29.90
|31.20
|1.30
|186.52
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-031
|24.65
|31.00
|6.35
|24.48
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|29.05
|30.15
|1.10
|132.61
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-032
|8.05
|31.60
|23.55
|1.45
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|10.85
|11.60
|0.75
|13.88
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-033
|0.00
|10.00
|10.00
|27.01
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|1.10
|2.60
|1.50
|168.65
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-034
|4.70
|16.00
|11.30
|1.78
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|7.45
|8.45
|1.00
|11.14
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-035
|0.10
|21.50
|21.40
|3.75
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|0.85
|1.80
|0.95
|40.74
|70-95
|Including
|12.95
|13.30
|0.35
|15.04
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-039
|22.45
|33.00
|10.55
|4.87
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|28.40
|29.50
|1.10
|16.24
|70-95
|Including
|30.50
|31.45
|0.95
|22.82
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-042
|2.70
|11.75
|9.05
|17.24
|40-70
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|7.20
|8.95
|1.75
|53.22
|40-70
|Including
|10.20
|10.50
|0.30
|130.40
|40-70
|NFGC-25-GC-045
|3.50
|17.55
|14.05
|1.52
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|8.75
|9.20
|0.45
|10.12
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-057
|21.85
|38.20
|16.35
|2.27
|65-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|21.85
|22.70
|0.85
|23.67
|65-95
Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all drill holes reported in this press release are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.
Table 2: Summary of composite drill hole results reported in this press release for Keats.
|Hole No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|True Width (%)
|Zone
|NFGC-25-GC-017
|0.55
|12.75
|12.20
|3.37
|60-90
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|2.15
|2.60
|0.45
|63.65
|55-85
|NFGC-25-GC-018
|0.35
|7.10
|6.75
|3.03
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|1.40
|1.85
|0.45
|29.82
|70-95
|And
|15.50
|18.00
|2.50
|1.36
|Unknown
|NFGC-25-GC-019
|No Significant Values
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-020
|2.15
|9.00
|6.85
|7.29
|65-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|2.15
|2.80
|0.65
|13.63
|65-95
|Including
|6.80
|7.60
|0.80
|46.46
|65-95
|And
|14.45
|16.95
|2.50
|2.06
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-021
|0.60
|6.70
|6.10
|31.47
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|1.65
|3.40
|1.75
|98.64
|70-95
|Including
|6.25
|6.70
|0.45
|35.73
|70-95
|And
|21.65
|33.45
|11.80
|2.96
|70-95
|Including
|21.65
|22.10
|0.45
|20.78
|70-95
|Including
|27.60
|28.10
|0.50
|10.83
|70-95
|Including
|31.00
|31.30
|0.30
|25.62
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-022
|0.10
|6.70
|6.60
|10.57
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|3.20
|3.70
|0.50
|99.59
|70-95
|Including
|6.05
|6.70
|0.65
|21.90
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-023
|0.00
|7.00
|7.00
|2.98
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|3.50
|3.80
|0.30
|32.45
|70-95
|And
|24.00
|32.90
|8.90
|3.39
|70-95
|Including
|25.90
|26.50
|0.60
|27.63
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-024
|0.00
|12.50
|12.50
|1.55
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|And
|16.80
|19.00
|2.20
|507.70
|70-95
|Including
|18.60
|19.00
|0.40
|2788.50
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-025
|11.90
|15.65
|3.75
|113.27
|50-80
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|12.40
|14.35
|1.95
|216.75
|50-80
|And
|20.60
|28.65
|8.05
|1.90
|70-95
|Including
|25.65
|26.55
|0.90
|10.17
|70-95
|And
|37.70
|46.40
|8.70
|5.94
|70-95
|Including
|38.90
|39.50
|0.60
|75.27
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-026
|4.70
|24.50
|19.80
|7.33
|65-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|4.70
|6.00
|1.30
|90.49
|65-95
|NFGC-25-GC-027
|12.00
|49.60
|37.60
|9.29
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|15.30
|16.35
|1.05
|184.38
|70-95
|Including
|16.90
|17.90
|1.00
|23.39
|70-95
|Including
|33.85
|34.45
|0.60
|125.27
|70-95
|And
|52.90
|55.00
|2.10
|1.90
|70-95
|Including
|53.65
|54.00
|0.35
|10.00
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-028
|7.20
|20.95
|13.75
|2.12
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|7.70
|8.10
|0.40
|32.55
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-029
|16.50
|22.00
|5.50
|6.11
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|21.40
|22.00
|0.60
|14.55
|70-95
|And
|33.25
|45.90
|12.65
|1.64
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-030
|0.70
|7.65
|6.95
|9.94
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|1.60
|2.20
|0.60
|17.42
|70-95
|Including
|4.45
|5.00
|0.55
|16.08
|70-95
|Including
|5.95
|6.45
|0.50
|87.48
|70-95
|And
|17.60
|39.20
|21.60
|14.62
|70-95
|Including
|21.45
|22.20
|0.75
|61.99
|70-95
|Including
|29.90
|31.20
|1.30
|186.52
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-031
|24.65
|31.00
|6.35
|24.48
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|29.05
|30.15
|1.10
|132.61
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-032
|8.05
|31.60
|23.55
|1.45
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|10.85
|11.60
|0.75
|13.88
|70-95
|And
|35.70
|41.65
|5.95
|1.19
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-033
|0.00
|10.00
|10.00
|27.01
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|1.10
|2.60
|1.50
|168.65
|70-95
|And
|16.95
|23.60
|6.65
|2.24
|70-95
|Including
|17.60
|18.25
|0.65
|10.60
|70-95
|And
|34.75
|37.70
|2.95
|1.65
|45-75
|NFGC-25-GC-034
|4.70
|16.00
|11.30
|1.78
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|7.45
|8.45
|1.00
|11.14
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-035
|0.10
|21.50
|21.40
|3.75
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|0.85
|1.80
|0.95
|40.74
|70-95
|Including
|12.95
|13.30
|0.35
|15.04
|70-95
|And
|28.00
|31.00
|3.00
|1.09
|55-85
|NFGC-25-GC-036
|No Significant Values
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-037
|28.60
|33.40
|4.80
|1.61
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-038
|4.35
|11.50
|7.15
|1.93
|55-85
|Keats Excavation
|And
|21.25
|23.40
|2.15
|1.10
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-039
|10.15
|12.60
|2.45
|1.01
|60-90
|Keats Excavation
|And
|22.45
|33.00
|10.55
|4.87
|70-95
|Including
|28.40
|29.50
|1.10
|16.24
|70-95
|Including
|30.50
|31.45
|0.95
|22.82
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-040
|No Significant Values
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-041
|3.50
|7.30
|3.80
|2.77
|45-75
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|6.80
|7.30
|0.50
|10.64
|45-75
|And
|16.55
|26.20
|9.65
|2.56
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-042
|2.70
|11.75
|9.05
|17.24
|40-70
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|7.20
|8.95
|1.75
|53.22
|40-70
|Including
|10.20
|10.50
|0.30
|130.40
|40-70
|And
|17.55
|24.35
|6.80
|1.19
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-044
|8.75
|11.25
|2.50
|1.03
|40-70
|Keats Excavation
|And
|15.25
|17.40
|2.15
|1.05
|40-70
|And
|21.40
|29.45
|8.05
|1.21
|40-70
|NFGC-25-GC-045
|3.50
|17.55
|14.05
|1.52
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|8.75
|9.20
|0.45
|10.12
|70-95
|And
|22.00
|24.50
|2.50
|1.21
|45-75
|NFGC-25-GC-047
|24.45
|27.10
|2.65
|1.00
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-049
|4.40
|11.40
|7.00
|1.65
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-051
|24.80
|31.05
|6.25
|1.32
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-053
|10.50
|13.60
|3.10
|1.37
|40-70
|Keats Excavation
|And
|22.40
|29.10
|6.70
|1.14
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-054
|20.70
|29.15
|8.45
|2.36
|70-95
|Keats Excavation
|Including
|20.70
|21.70
|1.00
|10.30
|70-95
|NFGC-25-GC-057
|0.60
|2.90
|2.30
|1.07
|65-95
|Keats Excavation
|And
|11.15
|15.35
|4.20
|6.21
|65-95
|Including
|11.15
|12.10
|0.95
|14.02
|65-95
|And
|21.85
|38.20
|16.35
|2.27
|65-95
|Including
|21.85
|22.70
|0.85
|23.67
|65-95
|NFGC-25-GC-077
|No Significant Values
|Keats Excavation
|NFGC-25-GC-114
|No Significant Values
|Keats Excavation
Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.
Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release.
|Hole Number
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Length (m)
|UTM E
|UTM N
|Prospect
|NFGC-25-GC-017
|300
|-45
|30
|658204
|5427542
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-018
|300
|-45
|21
|658196
|5427547
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-019
|299
|-45
|15
|658192
|5427544
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-020
|299
|-45
|34
|658209
|5427540
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-021
|299
|-45
|39
|658220
|5427533
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-022
|299
|-45
|12
|658187
|5427541
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-023
|299
|-45
|39
|658215
|5427530
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-024
|299
|-45
|22
|658193
|5427538
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-025
|299
|-45
|46
|658225
|5427513
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-026
|299
|-45
|30
|658204
|5427538
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-027
|299
|-45
|61
|658217
|5427512
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-028
|299
|-45
|32
|658198
|5427534
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-029
|298
|-45
|53
|658210
|5427516
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-030
|298
|-45.3
|52
|658216
|5427525
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-031
|298
|-45
|47
|658211
|5427509
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-032
|300
|-45
|54
|658212
|5427520
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-033
|300
|-45
|43
|658210
|5427533
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-034
|300
|-45
|24
|658199
|5427540
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-035
|300
|-45
|37
|658204
|5427531
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-036
|300
|-45
|21
|658207
|5427553
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-037
|300
|-45
|40
|658205
|5427513
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-038
|300
|-45
|40
|658203
|5427525
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-039
|300
|-45
|40
|658229
|5427540
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-040
|300
|-45
|25
|658212
|5427549
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-041
|300
|-45
|33
|658223
|5427543
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-042
|298
|-45
|36
|658199
|5427523
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-044
|298
|-45
|37
|658194
|5427514
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-045
|298
|-45
|28
|658192
|5427526
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-047
|300
|-45
|42
|658191
|5427510
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-049
|298
|-45
|21
|658187
|5427529
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-051
|300
|-45
|39
|658189
|5427506
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-053
|300
|-45
|33
|658194
|5427520
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-054
|300
|-45
|33
|658182
|5427507
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-057
|300
|-45
|45
|658204
|5427519
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-077
|300
|-45
|12
|658168
|5427524
|Keats
|NFGC-25-GC-114
|300
|-45
|14
|658253
|5427538
|Keats
Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory
All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ at depth. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.
A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.
Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.
New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssayTM to ALS Canada Ltd. (" ALS ") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.
Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssayTM method at their Thunder Bay, ON laboratory. They do however have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.
Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024 received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.
For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.
Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.
Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.
Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.
New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.
The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.
The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P. Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this press release by New Found Gold. Ms. Render certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.
About New Found Gold Corp.
New Found Gold is an emerging Canadian gold producer with assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in Queensway and owns the Hammerdown Operation, Pine Cove Operation and Nugget Pond Hydrometallurgical Gold Plant. The Company is currently focused on advancing Queensway to production and bringing the Hammerdown Operation into steady-state gold production.
In July 2025, the Company completed a PEA at Queensway (see New Found Gold press release dated July 21, 2025 ). Recent drilling continues to yield new discoveries along strike and down dip of known gold zones, pointing to the district-scale potential that covers a +110 km strike extent along two prospective fault zones at Queensway.
New Found Gold has a new board of directors and management team and a solid shareholder base which includes cornerstone investor Eric Sprott. The Company is focused on growth and value creation.
Keith Boyle, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
New Found Gold Corp.
Contact
For further information on New Found Gold, please visit the Company's website at , contact us through our investor inquiry form at or contact:
Fiona Childe, Ph.D., P.Geo.
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Development
Phone: +1 (416) 910-4653
Email: ...
Follow us on social media at
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statement Cautions
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including relating to the current drill program on its Queensway Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and the timing, results and interpretation and use of the drill results; future drill programs and the timing and focus thereof; the excavation program and the timing and results thereof; future exploration and the objectives and timing thereof, including future drilling and excavation; exploration, drilling and mineralization at Queensway; the extent of mineralization and the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization; the potential conversion of mineral resources; potential resource expansion; a mineral resource update and the timing thereof; focus on growth and value creation; and the merits of Queensway. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "encouraging", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the Company's ability to complete exploration and drilling programs as expected, possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results and the results of the metallurgical testing program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.
1 g/t Au= grams of gold per tonne
2 m = metres
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: New Found Gold Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment