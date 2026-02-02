MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ATEX Announces Leadership Transition

February 02, 2026

Board Member Chris Beer Appointed Interim President and CEO

Search Initiated to Identify New President and Chief Executive Officer

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) (" ATEX " or the " Company ") today announced that its Board of Directors (the " Board ") has appointed Chris Beer, a member of the Board of ATEX, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, as Ben Pullinger has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer, for personal reasons, effective today. The Board of Directors has commenced a process to identify a permanent President and CEO.

Mr. Beer, who has been a director of ATEX since June 2024, is a well-tenured executive with over 30 years of exploration, capital markets and institutional investing experience. He began his career as an exploration geologist with Noranda and most recently spent 25 years at RBC Global Asset Management, where he served as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager of North American and Global Natural Resources until 2024. Mr. Beer is also Chair of Fuerte Metals, owner of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory, and a director of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Mr. Pullinger joined ATEX as Senior Vice President, Exploration and Business Development in May 2022, and was promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2024. During his tenure, and under his leadership, ATEX advanced the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project into one of the most significant emerging copper-gold assets in Chile, and materially increased the Company's scale and market profile. Mr. Pullinger will remain with the company for a period of 90 days to assist with the transition with the Interim President and CEO.

Craig Nelsen, Chair of ATEX, commented:

"The Board extends its sincere thanks to Ben for his leadership, hard work, and dedication to ATEX. During his tenure as SVP and then as CEO, the Company has evolved from a modest junior exploration company into the owner and developer of the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, one of the most exciting, high-grade projects globally. The capital markets responded accordingly, with ATEX's market capitalization growing to over $1.3 billion in less than four years. We are grateful that Ben has agreed to make himself available to ATEX and supporting Chris during this transition as he considers his next opportunity. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Pullinger added:

"It has been an incredible opportunity and privilege to contribute to Valeriano's growth from geological curiosity to the largest copper discovery in Chile in over a decade. Equally rewarding has been the ability to work with the talented team of professionals at ATEX who all contributed to this success, and I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished together. I'd like to thank the board and ATEX's shareholders for their trust and support and I look forward to remaining an engaged and enthusiastic supporter as ATEX continues to grow and develop."

Mr. Beer continued:

"I'm honoured to step into the Interim CEO role and grateful to the Board for its confidence. ATEX has an exceptional district-scale asset in Valeriano. Most importantly, I look forward to further engaging with ATEX's strong technical and operational team in both Chile and Canada. My focus during this transition will be on maintaining momentum at Valeriano, supporting the team, and ensuring continuity as the Board undertakes a search for a permanent CEO. I look forward to engaging with our stakeholders in the coming weeks to discuss ATEX, the Valeriano project, and our path forward."

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick). Valeriano hosts a large, high-grade, copper-gold porphyry Mineral Resource: an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) at a cutoff grade of 0.35% Cu, and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo) at a cut-off grade of 0.35% Cu, as reported on September 23, 2025.

