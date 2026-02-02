MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Helio Concludes Successful Multi-City Roadshow and Conference Participation, Expanding Investor Engagement and Strategic Relationships Nationwide

Berkeley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) ("Helio" or the "Company") today announced the successful completion of a highly productive week of investor outreach, marked by a multi-city roadshow and participation in the Dealflow Discovery Conference. The series of events significantly increased investor awareness, facilitated meaningful dialogue, and strengthened the Company's growing network of financial and strategic relationships.

The roadshow commenced on Monday, January 26th, with a luncheon in Newport Beach, California, followed by an evening investor dinner in Beverly Hills, where Helio leadership engaged with a select group of investors in an intimate setting, discussing the Company's vision, operations, and long-term value proposition.

On Tuesday morning, January 27th, Helio hosted a live Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) webinar from its Berkeley, California headquarters and manufacturing facility, providing participants with direct access to management and an inside look at operations. Later that day, the Company hosted a luncheon in downtown San Francisco, drawing a highly engaged group of investors and industry participants who actively participated in an extended Q&A session.

The week continued Wednesday, January 28th, with Helio's arrival on the East Coast for the opening of the Dealflow Discovery Conference. Over the course of the conference, Helio met with a broad cross-section of investors, financial institutions, and financial service providers, focused on increasing market awareness and cultivating potentially valuable professional relationships.

On Thursday, January 29th, the Company conducted additional one-on-one meetings before delivering its formal presentation to conference attendees. Despite a strict, time-limited format, Helio effectively communicated its value proposition, business model, and growth strategy to an attentive and interested audience.

"Our team is extremely encouraged by the level of engagement and interest we experienced throughout the week," said Ed Cabrera, CEO of Helio Corporation. "From the West Coast roadshow to the Dealflow Discovery Conference on the East Coast, the quality of conversations reinforced our belief that Helio's story resonates with investors seeking innovation, execution, and long-term growth potential."

Helio Corporation views this week of activity as a meaningful step forward in expanding its investor outreach efforts and looks forward to continuing discussions initiated during the roadshow and conference in the weeks ahead.

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure-space-based power systems aka "Power plants in space" that captures solar energy beyond Earth's atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the 'problem solvers to the space industry,' Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

