Kuwait Amir Receives Visiting Swiss Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received on Monday at Bayan Palace the President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, on his official visit to Kuwait.
The meeting was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Official reception ceremonies were held in honor of the Swiss President, beginning with the playing of the national anthems of both countries.
His Highness the Amir then greeted members of the official delegation accompanying President Parmelin, while the Swiss President shook hands with senior Kuwaiti officials.
Subsequently, official talks were held between the State of Kuwait and the Swiss Confederation. The Kuwaiti side was chaired by His Highness the Amir, while the Swiss side was chaired by President Parmelin, in the presence of the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, and senior officials from both countries.
Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah stated that the talks touched on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, and ways to support and develop them across various fields.
The discussions also focused on expanding frameworks of cooperation between Kuwait and Switzerland to broader horizons in a manner that serves their mutual interests.
He added that the talks addressed key issues of common concern, as well as the latest regional and international developments, with an exchange of views on these matters.
In honor of President Parmelin and the accompanying official delegation, a luncheon banquet was held on his official visit, attended by His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister, and senior state officials. (end)
