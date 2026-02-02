403
KUNA Receives ICESCO Award For Advancing Media Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) on Monday honored KUNA in recognition of its prominent role in developing media work and enhancing the professional capabilities of media practitioners.
The recognition took place during a meeting at KUNA headquarters between Acting Director General of KUNA Mohammad Al-Mannai and Director of Communication at ICESCO's Media and Communication Sector, Barakat Al-Wuqayan.
Al-Mannai expressed appreciation for the initiative, affirming KUNA's continued commitment to expanding horizons of cooperation and joint training that serve professional media and strengthen its developmental and cultural mission.
He said cooperation with ICESCO, particularly through joint training programs, reflects a firm belief in the importance of developing media capabilities, keeping pace with rapid changes in journalistic work, and enhancing professionalism and adherence to ethical values of responsible media.
Al-Mannai added that KUNA is keen to broaden cooperation with regional and international organizations, elevate media performance, and support the enlightening role of media in serving society and consolidating a culture of knowledge and dialogue.
In turn, Al-Wuqayan said the award comes in line with ICESCO's mission to support leading media institutions in member states and strengthen cooperation with strategic partners.
He praised the vital role played by KUNA in the Arab and Islamic media landscape, reflecting the depth of institutional cooperation and the integration of efforts in developing professional and media work.
The meeting was attended by Acting Editor-in-Chief Mohammad Al-Bahar, Head of the KUNA Center for Media Capacity Development Thamer Al-Furaih, and Director of the Director General's Office Lamyaa Al-Farsi.
The joint training program aims to exchange expertise and enhance the efficiency of media cadres on both sides through specialized themes addressing the latest professional practices, digital transformation, and journalistic ethics, contributing to improved media content quality and keeping pace with rapid changes in the news industry. (end)
mar
