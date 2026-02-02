Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Insight Engines Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2026-02-02 07:00:54
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Insight Engine Market Size and Outlook Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 14.04 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 25.9%.

The insight engines market is segmented based on component, technology, deployment mode, data type, end-use industry, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:

  • The services segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, registering a strong CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.
  • North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, supported by early adoption of enterprise AI solutions, mature digital infrastructure, and strong demand for data-driven decision intelligence across industries.
  • Enterprises worldwide are increasingly shifting toward context-aware and intelligence-driven information discovery, driven by the need to extract actionable insights from large volumes of structured and unstructured data.
  • India is expected to emerge as one of the fastest-growing markets, supported by rapid digital transformation across enterprises and rising adoption of insight engines across BFSI, retail, and media & entertainment sectors.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Competitive Players

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft
  • Google
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAP SE
  • Elastic NV
  • Lucidworks
  • Coveo Solutions Inc.
  • Sinequa
  • Mindbreeze
  • Insight Enterprises
  • Glean
  • Hebbia
  • Dashworks
  • SearchUnify
  • Squirro
  • Vantage Discovery
  • GroupBy
  • Parallel Web Systems

    Recent Developments

    November 2025 - Insight Enterprises launched Insight AI, a comprehensive suite of services and expertise to accelerate AI outcomes, including agentic capabilities for data synthesis and knowledge retrieval that bolster enterprise-grade insight engines across hybrid data landscapes.

    Segmentation

  • By Component
  • Software Platforms
  • Services
  • By Technology
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Machine Learning & Deep Learning
  • Knowledge Graphs
  • Generative AI Models
  • Semantic Search Technologies
  • By Deployment Mode
  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premise
  • Hybrid
  • By Data Type
  • Structured Data
  • Semi-Structured Data
  • Unstructured Data
  • By End-use Industry
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Others
  • By Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

    • Straits Research

