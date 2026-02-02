403
Epstein Files Reveal Ties Between Global Elites, Disgraced Financier
(MENAFN) A fresh batch of court-unsealed materials in the United States has brought renewed attention to the network surrounding disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, revealing the names of prominent global figures said to have had links to him.
According to reports, the disclosure involves more than three million pages of case-related material made public in connection with a major sex trafficking investigation. The records point to alleged associations between Epstein and a wide range of influential individuals, including senior politicians, members of royal families, diplomats, and leading business figures from different parts of the world.
As stated by authorities, the released files also contain a vast amount of digital evidence, including over two thousand video files and roughly one hundred eighty thousand images.
Although many sections of the documents were censored to safeguard victims—especially those who were minors at the time—some identities were not obscured. Reports indicate that the names of dozens of victims appear in full, including more than twenty individuals who were underage when the abuse occurred.
