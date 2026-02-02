(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

2 February 2026

Company Announcement number 9/2026

Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F to be put up for auction

Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put up for auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® and FlexLife® in series 10F as of 1 April 2026.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 30m FlexLån® with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Wednesday 25 February 2026 at 11.45 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

Attachment

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 9_2026_uk