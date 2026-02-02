If SIT Summons, I Will Cooperate: Kavitha On Phone Tapping Case

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 2 (IANS) Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha said on Monday that if the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone-tapping case during the previous BRS regime, summons her, she would appear before the team and cooperate.

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) reiterated that she suspects her and her husband's phones were tapped too.

“If the SIT issues notice, I will appear before it and cooperate in the investigation,” she said while replying to a query at a press conference.

The former MLC said that she expects KCR to clarify what transpired during the examination by the SIT.

KCR was examined by the SIT for nearly five hours on Sunday at his residence in Hyderabad in connection with the case relating to the alleged tapping of phones of several individuals during the BRS' rule.

On BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao reacting strongly to SIT summoning her father KCR, Kavitha remarked that no one is above the law.“When you are in public life, there will be many issues and one has to face the consequences,” she said.

Stating that all should cooperate in the transparent investigation, Kavitha said it would be better to close the matter at the earliest.

Kavitha, who quit BRS after being suspended from the party and also sent her resignation as a Member of the Legislative Council in September last year, said the BRS should introspect why a situation has come now where KCR was summoned.

She believes that the Congress government will not conclude the phone-tapping case.“I don't think real culprits will be exposed. They are doing some time-pass. All this hustle-bustle for a few days is because of municipal elections,” she said.

The former MP said if the government is transparent and serious, the investigation should go forward. She said for two years there was no progress in the case.

The Telangana Jagruthi leader also accused the state government of cheating the people of Telangana with what she alleged were MoUs and bogus companies.

She said that investments are being announced with firms that lack credibility, have little public information and low market capitalization, yet claim massive investments.

“Headlines may be loud, but reality exposes the truth. Telangana deserves transparency, not deception,” she said.