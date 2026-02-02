Emojitm Marble Dash Demo Now Live On Epic Ahead Of Community Sale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Playable demo now available on PC, with early ecosystem participation via the Community Sale and Immutable quests

PARIS, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The emojiTM Marble Dash demo is now available on PC, giving players their first hands-on experience with the game's competitive, physics-driven marble racing. Early ecosystem access opens through the upcoming Community Sale, while Immutable quests let players participate outside the core game.

Your First Chance to Play emojiTM Marble Dash