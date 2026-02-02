Envirogold Global To Commence Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange Effective February 4, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (“EnviroGold” or the“Company”) (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”) has approved the Company's application to list its common shares (the“Shares”). Effective at the market open on February 4, 2026, the Shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol“NVRO.” Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the listing.

The TSXV listing is expected to provide increased access for institutional and international investors, improved trading liquidity, and broader market visibility, consistent with the Company's growth strategy.

“We are pleased to announce EnviroGold's approval for listing on the TSXV,” said Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer.“This is an important milestone for the Company as we continue to advance our proprietary NVRO ProcessTM and execute on our strategy to unlock value from above-ground metal resources. A TSXV listing will provide an opportunity for institutions and international investors to participate in our growth, while supporting our mission to deliver scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations.”

In connection with the listing of the Shares on the TSXV, the Company has submitted a request to voluntarily delist the Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“CSE”). The CSE delisting is expected to be effective at the close of market on February 3, 2026.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO ProcessTM. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company's investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at .

