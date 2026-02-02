Major Accident Averted In Bengal's Cooch Behar After LPG Cylinder Catches Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) Students narrowly escaped a major accident on the first day of the secondary (Madhyamik) examinations in West Bengal, police officials said on Monday.

The incident caused widespread panic at Nakkatigach Higher Secondary School in Tufanganj-1 block in Cooch Behar district.

However, due to the prompt action of the police and the administration, no casualties or injuries occurred.

The secondary school examination started on time at Nakkatigach Higher Secondary School earlier in the day.

A total of 202 students from Balabhut High School, Balabhut Vidyasagar Vidyapeeth and Krishnapur School were taking the exam there.

During the examination, a gas cylinder suddenly caught fire while tea was being prepared in the school canteen.

The sight of the flames spreading rapidly caused panic throughout the school premises.

However, the police officers on duty at the examination centre quickly displayed courage and acted promptly.

The police officers swiftly dragged the burning cylinder out of the school building and into the middle of the field.

Although, they tried their best to extinguish the fire by covering it with wet sacks, the situation remained out of control.

The Tufanganj fire station was informed about the incident.

However, before the fire brigade arrived, the cylinder exploded with a loud bang. By then, widespread panic had spread among the students.

Terrified by the sound of the explosion, the examinees left their exams and ran out onto the school field.

Upon receiving the news about the incident, Tufanganj Sub-Divisional Officer Kingshuk Maity, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kannedhara Manoj Kumar, and other high-ranking police officials of the district administration quickly arrived at the spot.

After assessing the situation, they reassured the students.

The acting headmaster of the school, Dulal Basak, told media persons, "A major disaster was averted due to the prompt action of the police. Since the explosion occurred in an open field, no one was injured. After the situation returned to normal, the students calmly completed their examinations."

Parents and school authorities breathed a sigh of relief that a major catastrophe had been averted, thanks to the swift action of the administration.