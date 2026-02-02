Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Real Madrid basketball icons Rudy Fernández and Felipe Reyes to light up Real Madrid World

2026-02-02 06:30:23
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 02 February 2026: Basketball fans, mark your calendars! Two of Real Madrid’s most celebrated basketball legends, Rudy Fernández and Felipe Reyes, will be making a special appearance at Real Madrid World Dubai on Wednesday, 4 February at 5:00 PM. Fans can meet the stars, snap selfies, get autographs and feel the thrill of interacting with two icons of the game.
This exclusive meet-and-greet offers fans a rare opportunity to experience basketball heritage up close ahead of the historic Euroleague match between Real Madrid and Dubai Basketball at Coca-Cola Arena on Thursday, 5 February, all while immersing themselves in the excitement of Real Madrid World Dubai.
With over 40 experiences including attraction and rides, visitors can experience the true spirit of the legendary club. Thrill-seekers can take on the Stars Flyer, the world’s tallest ride, or the Hala Madrid Coaster, the region’s first wooden rollercoaster, and explore iconic attractions such as the Bernabéu Experience, the White Hearts exhibition, and The Real Challenge, where interactive games put skills to the test in true Madridista fashion.
Guests can also satisfy their cravings at Hala Madrid Restaurant or one of the vibrant food trucks serving Spanish favourites like paella, churros, and tapas. Before leaving, fans can visit the official stores to gear up with Real Madrid and Real Madrid World merchandise, from football jerseys to must-have collectibles, taking the spirit of the club home with them.

