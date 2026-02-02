403
Corinthians' Supercopa Shock Over Flamengo Shows Why Money Still Doesn't Guarantee Titles
A one-match trophy between Brazil's league and cup champions delivered a reminder that football does not always reward the richest squad.
Flamengo, coached by Filipe Luís, arrived with the deeper bench and the favorite's label. Corinthians, under Dorival Júnior, arrived under financial scrutiny.
Reporting days earlier put Corinthians' gross debt around R$2.8 billion. Flamengo had publicized 2025 revenue of R$2.071 billion. The numbers shaped expectations. They did not decide the game.
Corinthians struck at 25 minutes through defender Gabriel Paulista, after an aerial duel won in the box. Flamengo had controlled possession early, but the goal forced urgency and opened space for a compact opponent.
Corinthians Win Title After VAR Drama
The key controversy landed between halves. After an interval that stretched beyond 25 minutes, VAR summoned the referee to review an incident not clearly shown live.
The replay showed Carrascal leaving an arm in the face of Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon. The red card looked justified, but the delay fueled argument, and the federation later released the VAR audio.
Down to ten, Flamengo still produced danger. Erick Pulgar headed against the crossbar after a Giorgian de Arrascaeta set piece. Lucas Paquetá, making his debut, found a late opening and fired over.
Corinthians stayed organized and waited. Deep in stoppage time, Yuri Alberto broke free, chipped Agustín Rossi with a chapéu, and finished. An assistant initially flagged offside, but VAR validated the goal and confirmed the 2–0 title.
Corinthians earned R$11.61 million in prize money; Flamengo took R$6.35 million. The symbolism was larger. Money buys options, not certainty.
The night also echoed 1991, when Corinthians beat Flamengo in this competition, and it again showed that composure and accountability can outlast entitlement when pressure rises.
February 1, 2026: Corinthians beat Flamengo 2–0 in Brasília, before 71,244 fans at Mané Garrincha, to win the Supercopa Rei.
The upset came amid a huge imbalance: Corinthians' reported debt near R$2.8 billion versus Flamengo's reported 2025 revenue of R$2.071 billion.
VAR, a red card, and one late miss set the stage for Yuri Alberto's stoppage-time“chapéu” that sealed it.
