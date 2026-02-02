Relationship Psychology: 5 Signs Seen In People Having Extramarital Affairs! Check For Yourself

Everyone knows an affair is wrong. But some people are still drawn to them. What are the reasons? What are the signs of someone in an affair? Let's see what psychology has to say.

Society often labels people in affairs as wrong. But psychologists say it reveals unmet needs and internal struggles. Here are five common signs of people having affairs.

Psychology suggests many affairs start from an emotional void, not physical desire. Feeling unheard or neglected can lead to loneliness. An affair can feel like a refuge.

Many in affairs lead double lives. Hiding phones, lying, and sudden privacy are common signs. Psychologists say this behavior stems from guilt, fear, and anxiety, not just deceit.

Psychology says the thrill and risk of an affair release dopamine, making it feel addictive. People prioritize the immediate good feeling, ignoring long-term consequences.

Some in affairs doubt their self-worth. When appreciation is lacking in their main relationship, outside attention feels validating. Experts warn this is an unstable form of confidence.

People in affairs often justify their actions to ease guilt, thinking 'My situation is different.' This blurs the line between right and wrong. Experts say understanding, not blame, is key.