Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Skin Care: How Much Sunscreen To Apply On Face & Neck

Skin Care: How Much Sunscreen To Apply On Face & Neck


2026-02-02 06:10:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Using too little sunscreen lowers its SPF effectiveness. Experts advise applying about 1.6–1.8 mg, or three finger lengths, to the face and neck for proper protection against UV damage, sunburn and premature ageing.

Apply sufficient sunscreen to your face and neck to match your SPF rating. Dermatologists say about three finger lengths is ideal for daily protection.

Using too little sunscreen drastically lowers its effectiveness. Less product can reduce SPF 50 to SPF 30 or less, offering far weaker UV protection.

Don't forget ears and neck when applying sunscreen each morning. These often-missed areas are also prone to sun damage.

Sunscreen isn't just for sunny days - UV exposure happens even on cloudy days. Make it a part of your everyday skincare before stepping outside.

For prolonged sun exposure, reapply sunscreen every 2–3 hours. This keeps your protection level high, especially if you're outdoors or sweating.

MENAFN02022026007385015968ID1110682223



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search