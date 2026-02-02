Skin Care: How Much Sunscreen To Apply On Face & Neck

Using too little sunscreen lowers its SPF effectiveness. Experts advise applying about 1.6–1.8 mg, or three finger lengths, to the face and neck for proper protection against UV damage, sunburn and premature ageing.

Using too little sunscreen drastically lowers its effectiveness. Less product can reduce SPF 50 to SPF 30 or less, offering far weaker UV protection.

Don't forget ears and neck when applying sunscreen each morning. These often-missed areas are also prone to sun damage.

Sunscreen isn't just for sunny days - UV exposure happens even on cloudy days. Make it a part of your everyday skincare before stepping outside.

For prolonged sun exposure, reapply sunscreen every 2–3 hours. This keeps your protection level high, especially if you're outdoors or sweating.