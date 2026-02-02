Arsenal Consider Sensational Sandro Tonali Move After Merino Injury Disrupts Midfield Plans

Arsenal are exploring a dramatic late move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to reports from Sky Germany. The Gunners have held initial talks over the Italian international, but Newcastle have already rejected an early approach, making negotiations complicated.

The situation has shifted following Mikel Merino's injury setback. The Spaniard fractured his right foot and will undergo surgery, ruling him out for several months. Arsenal had initially planned for a quiet winter transfer window, but Merino's absence has forced a reassessment of their midfield options.

Adding to the shortage, young talent Ethan Nwaneri has departed on loan to Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1. That decision has left Arsenal light in central midfield, increasing the urgency to find reinforcements.

Tonali has established himself as a key figure at Newcastle since joining from AC Milan in 2023. His first season was disrupted by a lengthy suspension, but he has since become integral to the Magpies' plans. Newcastle, however, are chasing European qualification and remain in the Champions League knockout play‐offs, making it unlikely they would sanction his departure at this stage.

Whether Arsenal pursue alternative targets if they fail to land Sandro Tonali remains uncertain. Manager Mikel Arteta is expected to place faith in his current squad, confident they can compete across competitions despite the setback.

On the pitch, Arsenal continue to impress. They sit six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League following a commanding 4‐0 victory over Leeds United. The Gunners are also within reach of the League Cup final, needing only to complete the job in Tuesday's semi‐final second leg against Chelsea.