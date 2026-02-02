KCL Match 21: Ashu Malik's Hisar Heroes Vs Ayan Lohchab's Sonipat

KCL Showdown: Hisar Heroes vs Sonipat Stars

Hisar Heroes are gearing up for a high-intensity showdown as they lock horns with hosts Sonipat Stars in Match 21 of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), with the spotlight firmly on the marquee raiders Ashu Malik and Ayan Lohchab. The encounter at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai promises fierce competition, amplified by passionate home support for the Stars.

Ashu Malik has been the driving force for Hisar Heroes, consistently delivering under pressure and leading the raiding unit with confidence. His ability to score crucial points in do-or-die situations will be vital against a Sonipat side that thrives on momentum, especially at home, according to a release.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ashu Malik expressed confidence in his team's preparation and mindset. "Matches like these bring out the best in players. Playing against the hosts and a strong raider like Ayan makes it exciting. Our focus is on teamwork, discipline, and executing our plans on the mat," he said.

Sonipat Stars, on the other hand, will bank heavily on the attacking prowess of Ayan Lohchab and will look to dominate early and feed off the crowd's energy. For Hisar Heroes, maintaining composure and striking at the right moments will be key as they aim to outplay the hosts in their own backyard.

Stakes, Recent Form, and Broadcast Details

With league points at stake and pride on the line, the 8:00 PM clash tomorrow is set to deliver thrilling kabaddi action as Ashu Malik's Hisar Heroes look to make a statement against Ayan Lohchab and the Sonipat Stars.

In their last match, Hisar Heroes delivered one of the most gripping matches of the season, edging past Karnal Kings 41-39 to hand the Kings their first defeat of the league, according to a release.

The Hisar Heroes vs Sonipat Stars match will be broadcast live on Zee Channels, DD Sports, YupTV, and the Wave OTT platform, ensuring fans across India and across the globe can catch every thrilling moment of Kabaddi Champions League action. (ANI)

