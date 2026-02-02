Asian Shooting Championship 2026 Gets Underway At Delhi's Karni Singh

International Shooting is back at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting ranges in Delhi, as the Asian Championship Rifle/Pistol got underway here with the arrival of delegations. The premier continental competition for Rifle and Pistol shooters features a 10-day schedule beginning Wednesday, Feb 04, 2026, with the last medals awarded on Friday, Feb 13, 2026.

A total of 311 athletes from 20 countries, including hosts India, are in the way across the junior and senior categories, where 30 medal sets are up for grabs. Youth competitions will also be held alongside, as per a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Strong Participation from Asian Powerhouses

The hosts have entered the largest squad of 118 athletes, with Kazakhstan fielding the second biggest contingent of 35 athletes. Regional powerhouses Korea, Iran and Japan have also fielded strong squads and Shooters from Chinese Taipei, Vietnam and Hong Kong are also expected to put in good performances.

A Crucial Start to the International Season

Speaking ahead of the event, NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh highlighted the importance of the competition saying, "This is a crucial year for Indian Shooting as indeed for Asian Shooters, as we have two major competitions coming up in the latter part of the year in the Asian Games and the World Championships, the latter awarding the first Los Angeles quota places. Therefore, this will mark the beginning of the international season for the continent's shooters and give them an opportunity to assess themselves early. We welcome all foreign teams and hope they have a pleasant stay in the country. The NRAI has left no stone unturned, thanks to the immense support from the Sports Authority of India, the Sports Ministry and the Government of India and their agencies, to ensure a world-class international sporting experience."

Four Finals Lined Up for Day One

While Tuesday will see official pre-event training take place, day one of competitions on Wednesday (Feb 04) has four blockbuster finals in detail, namely the men's and women's 10m air pistol and the junior and youth men's 10m air pistol. (ANI)

