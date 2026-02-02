Indian Army's 'Fusion Of Bands' Finale Celebrates Music In Nagaland

The grand finale of the 'Fusion of Bands Season 3' Grand Finale that concluded in Nagaland showcased music, unity and exceptional talent of the northeastern State.

A Flagship Cultural Initiative

Organised by Spear Corps of the Indian Army, the event is a flagship cultural initiative under Operation Sadbhavana, for promoting youth, culture and national integration.

The grand finale held on Saturday, January 31 at the Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station was attended by the Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, as the Chief Guest, along with Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and Shri SC Jamir, former Chief Minister of Nagaland and former Governor. Their presence underscored the significance of music and culture as instruments of unity and social cohesion.

Grand Finale Winners Announced

Six finalist bands representing different districts competed in the finale, including After Party (Dimapur), NTTB - Nikato Tamang and the Band (Dimapur), The Muse (Mokokchung), Rock Revolt (Dimapur), Jack in the Box (Dimapur) and Desi Rewind (Mokokchung).

After an electrifying contest, Desi Rewind (Mokokchung) was declared the the winner, clinching the Rs 3.5 lakh award money. Jack in the Box (Dimapur) was the runner-up up winning Rs 2.5 lakh prize money, while NTTB - Nikato Tamang and the Band (Dimapur) were adjudged second runner-up, winning Rs 1.5 lakh. In addition, each finalist received Rs 30,000 and all semi-finalists were awarded Rs 5,000 in recognition of their talent.

Esteemed Jury and Guest Performances

The competition was adjudicated by an eminent jury comprising Akum Jamir, Bethel Tsuzu and Arenlong, all distinguished figures in the music fraternity.

The evening was further enriched by performances from guest artistes Agukath, Ahio Khieya and the Mahila Police Band.

Fusion of Bands Season 3 concluded on a high note, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to nurturing youth talent, celebrating cultural diversity and strengthening civil-military bonds in Nagaland.

