UP: Alleged Illicit Relationship Discovered During Midnight Visit To In-Laws' House

An alleged case involving a daughter-in-law's illicit relationship has come to light in a village under the Sonauli police station limits of Maharajganj district. The incident has triggered tension between two families after the woman was allegedly found in a compromising situation with a man said to be a colleague of her father-in-law.

Relationship Allegedly Began Through Workplace Connection

According to reports, the man and the woman's father-in-law were employed at the same workplace. During one of his visits to his colleague's house, the man allegedly came into contact with the daughter-in-law. It is claimed that he later obtained her mobile number from the father-in-law's phone, following which their frequent conversations gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

Family Members Grow Suspicious After Midnight Visit

On the night of the incident, the man allegedly visited the woman's in-laws' house around midnight to meet her. As he entered the house under the cover of darkness and spoke to the daughter-in-law, other family members reportedly grew suspicious due to unusual movements inside the house.

Caught in Compromising Position, Man Thrown Out

It is alleged that when family members checked the matter, they found the two in a compromising position. Enraged by the situation, the in-laws reportedly reprimanded the man and forced him to leave the house immediately.

Dispute Escalates After Parents' Intervention

Following the incident, the woman's parents were informed. However, instead of intervening to resolve the matter, they allegedly levelled accusations against the in-laws. The parents reportedly claimed that the in-laws were attempting to defame their daughter by fabricating the incident.

Police Begin Investigation Into Incident

The dispute soon escalated into a heated argument between the two families, prompting them to approach the police. Officials at the Sonauli police station confirmed that they have received information about the incident and have initiated an investigation to ascertain the facts.