Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Life Coaching Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2026-02-02 06:09:44
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Insights into Market Size, Trends, Market Dynamics, Key Segments, and Emerging Players

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“Life Coaching Market Size and Outlook Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 4.67 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 7.66 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 9.07%.

The life coaching market is segmented based on platform, coaching type, client type, pricing model, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:

  • The virtual segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 55.23% in 2025.
  • North America is expected to lead the life coaching market during the forecast period, owing to high awareness of mental well-being, strong corporate coaching culture, and widespread adoption of digital coaching platforms.
  • Individuals worldwide are increasingly shifting toward life coaching services to support personal growth, emotional resilience, and career development.
  • India is expected to lead the Asia Pacific life coaching market, supported by favorable digital education initiatives, a growing young professional population, and increasing acceptance of virtual coaching for career and personal development.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Competitive Players

  • BetterUp Inc.
  • CPAClub
  • Noom Inc.
  • Thriveworks Counseling
  • com Inc.
  • BP Life Coaching Services
  • Mindvalley, Inc.
  • The Life Coach School, LLC
  • CoachSource, LLC
  • Ezra Coaching, Inc.
  • International Coach Federation, Inc.
  • Franklin Covey Co.
  • CoachHub GmbH
  • Wysa

    Recent Developments

    December 2025 - Palmetto Goodwill launched a healthcare training pathway in North Charleston.

    Segmentation

  • By Platform
  • Virtual
  • In-Person
  • Hybrid
  • By Coaching Type
  • Career Coaching
  • Executive and Leadership Coaching
  • Health and Wellness Coaching
  • Relationship/Family Coaching
  • Financial Coaching
  • Spiritual Coaching
  • Confidence and Personal-Development Coaching
  • By Client Type
  • Individual Consumers
  • Corporates and Enterprises
  • Educational Institutions
  • Non-profits and NGOs
  • By Pricing Model
  • Subscription-based
  • Per-session
  • Program/Package
  • By Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

    Want to see full report on
    MENAFN02022026004597010339ID1110682203



    • Straits Research

