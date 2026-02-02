Kabul Seeks Observer Participation In SCO Meetings

The Taliban's ambassador to Russia, Gul Hassan, says Afghanistan remains an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and should attend its meetings.

In an interview with Russia's state news agency TASS, he expressed hope that Taliban representatives would be invited to upcoming SCO gatherings.

Hassan stressed that Afghanistan's observer status legally entitles it to participate in SCO discussions, adding that cooperation with the organization remains possible.

Despite this status, Afghanistan's Taliban administration has not been invited to several recent SCO meetings, including sessions held in Moscow and China.

The SCO, founded in 2001, includes major regional powers such as China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian states, focusing on security, economic cooperation, and regional stability.

Afghanistan has held observer status alongside Mongolia, yet unlike Mongolia, Taliban representatives have not been invited to SCO meetings since the group returned to power.

