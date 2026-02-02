January Exports Up 11.2Pc To USD 4.41Bn
During July-January of FY2025-26, exports totaled USD 28.41 billion, down from USD 28.96 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating the impact of prevailing global trade conditions on Bangladesh's export performance.
The readymade garment sector maintained its dominant position, earning USD 22.98 billion during the period and posting growth of 11.77 percent year-on-year, the EPB said in a statement.
T
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment