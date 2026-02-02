Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
January Exports Up 11.2Pc To USD 4.41Bn

2026-02-02 06:09:27
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Merchandise exports from Bangladesh in January increased 11.22 percent month-on-month to USD 4.41 billion, fueled by stronger garment shipments, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on February 2. In December, exports stood at USD 3.96 billion, the data showed.

During July-January of FY2025-26, exports totaled USD 28.41 billion, down from USD 28.96 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating the impact of prevailing global trade conditions on Bangladesh's export performance.

The readymade garment sector maintained its dominant position, earning USD 22.98 billion during the period and posting growth of 11.77 percent year-on-year, the EPB said in a statement.

Bangladesh Monitor

