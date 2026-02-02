January Exports Up 11.2Pc To USD 4.41Bn

During July-January of FY2025-26, exports totaled USD 28.41 billion, down from USD 28.96 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year, indicating the impact of prevailing global trade conditions on Bangladesh's export performance.

The readymade garment sector maintained its dominant position, earning USD 22.98 billion during the period and posting growth of 11.77 percent year-on-year, the EPB said in a statement.

T