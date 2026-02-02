403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's Figure Skaters Shine With Seven Medals In Bucharest Open
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's women's figure skating team delivered an outstanding performance at the 2026 Bucharest International Open Championship, securing seven medals over the two-day competition.
Speaking to KUNA following the conclusion of the championship, Kuwait team manager Salem Al-Ajmi said the medals were won by Najat Al-Turki, Lara Al-Barrak, Noura Dashti and Bibi Dashti, who each claimed gold medals, while Zahra Al-Sayegh won silver, and Sama Jarragh and Hayat Hussein earned bronze medals.
Al-Ajmi noted that the Kuwaiti skaters competed in specific competitive categories, with events divided according to athletes' levels and classifications, praising the strong results achieved by the team throughout the championship.
He affirmed that the achievement was the result of the players' intensive preparation and dedication during training and competition.
Al-Ajmi added that the championship offered athletes a valuable opportunity to develop their technical skills further and gain valuable international experience. (end)
sad
Speaking to KUNA following the conclusion of the championship, Kuwait team manager Salem Al-Ajmi said the medals were won by Najat Al-Turki, Lara Al-Barrak, Noura Dashti and Bibi Dashti, who each claimed gold medals, while Zahra Al-Sayegh won silver, and Sama Jarragh and Hayat Hussein earned bronze medals.
Al-Ajmi noted that the Kuwaiti skaters competed in specific competitive categories, with events divided according to athletes' levels and classifications, praising the strong results achieved by the team throughout the championship.
He affirmed that the achievement was the result of the players' intensive preparation and dedication during training and competition.
Al-Ajmi added that the championship offered athletes a valuable opportunity to develop their technical skills further and gain valuable international experience. (end)
sad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment