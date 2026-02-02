403
Iraqi Judiciary Begins Investigating 1,387 ISIS Detainees Transferred From Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- An investigative court in Baghdad, Iraq began proceedings on Monday against 1,387 members of "ISIS" who were recently transferred from Syrian prisons to Iraq.
In a press statement, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council stated that the investigation is being conducted under the direct supervision of the Council's president, Faiq Zaidan, and by a number of judges specializing in counterterrorism.
The Council emphasized that the procedures for dealing with the detainees are being carried out within established legal and humanitarian frameworks, in accordance with Iraqi laws and international standards.
The statement explained that the investigation is part of Iraq's efforts to complete the investigation and hold accountable those involved in ISIS crimes, in parallel with international coordination aimed at addressing the issue of ISIS members and the crimes that amount to genocide and crimes against humanity.
The statement indicated that the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation will provide investigative bodies and courts with previously archived documents and evidence.
Iraq has agreed to receive 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syrian prisons, to try the Iraqi nationals among them and to coordinate the transfer of the foreign nationals to their countries of origin.
This comes after US Central Command's announcement on January 21 that in coordination with regional partners they will be transferring ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq. (end)
