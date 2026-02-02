National Library Opens Exhibition Timed To Youth Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A virtual exhibition and a traditional book exhibition titled "February 2 – Azerbaijan Youth Day" have been presented to users at the National Library, Azernews reports.

The traditional exhibition features a collection of regulatory and legal documents related to youth policy; publications on Heydar Aliyev and youth policy in Azerbaijan; President Ilham Aliyev and modern Azerbaijani youth; the formation of patriotism among young people; statistical compilations on Azerbaijani youth; works by young writers; scholarly works by young researchers; materials on the activities of Azerbaijani youth during the Patriotic War; and literature in Azerbaijani and various foreign languages on their participation in the post-victory revitalization and reconstruction of Garabagh.

The exhibition also includes musical scores of songs that instil national identity and loyalty to the homeland among young people.

The virtual exhibition showcases official documents; materials on the state youth policy; Heydar Aliyev's youth policy and his dedication to young people; the role of talented youth in Azerbaijan's sustainable development; the cultivation of national spirit among youth; as well as articles published in periodicals on these topics.

It also presents literature in Azerbaijani and foreign languages preserved in the National Library's collections, highlighting the role of young people in the country's socio-economic, socio-political, and cultural life.

Those wishing to explore the virtual exhibition can do so via the provided link.