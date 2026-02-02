ANAMA Clears 1,738 Hectares Of Mines In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In January, Azerbaijani demining teams detected and neutralized 37 anti-tank mines, 337 anti-personnel mines, and 1,364 unexploded ordnance (UXO) in territories recently liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

ANAMA noted that these operations are part of ongoing humanitarian demining efforts in the affected regions.

During the reporting period, a total of 1,738.3 hectares of land were cleared of mines, contributing to the safe return of civilians and the restoration of infrastructure in these areas. ANAMA emphasized that demining remains a critical component of post-conflict recovery and public safety initiatives.

The landmine threat in Azerbaijan is one of the most serious humanitarian and security challenges facing the country in the aftermath of the Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict.

During nearly three decades of occupation of parts of the Azerbaijani territory, large areas were heavily contaminated with landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). The problem intensified after the 2020 conflict and subsequent restoration of Azerbaijani control over formerly occupied regions, including Garabagh and surrounding districts.

Landmines pose a persistent danger to civilians, returnees, construction workers and demining personnel. Since the end of active hostilities, hundreds of people have been killed or injured in mine-related incidents, many of them civilians. The contamination affects not only rural and agricultural land but also roads, residential areas, cemeteries and infrastructure corridors, severely delaying reconstruction and the safe return of internally displaced persons.

Azerbaijan has made mine clearance a national priority. The agency leads large-scale demining efforts in cooperation with international partners. However, progress is slowed by the scale of contamination, difficult terrain, and the limited availability of accurate minefield maps.

The landmine issue remains a long-term obstacle to post-conflict recovery, regional connectivity, and sustainable development in affected areas.