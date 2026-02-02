Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Bus Station In Kramatorsk Community

Russians Strike Bus Station In Kramatorsk Community


2026-02-02 06:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He said that from evening until late at night, the Kramatorsk community was under combined fire from the Russian Federation.

At 1:20 a.m. last night, the occupiers fired on the private sector using two UCAVs, damaging at least ten residential buildings.

Before that, at 10:45 p.m., an enemy Molniya-2 UAV hit a parking lot in one of the city's neighborhoods. At 4:00 p.m., Russian troops shelled the private sector with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, damaging residential buildings.

“No information about casualties has been received. We are establishing the final consequences of Russian terror; all relevant services are working,” Honcharenko wrote.

Read also: Near Pokrovsk, drones save Ukrainian soldiers from captivity

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops killed two residents of the Donetsk region and wounded four others on February 1.

MENAFN02022026000193011044ID1110682181



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search