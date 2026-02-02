Russians Strike Bus Station In Kramatorsk Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

He said that from evening until late at night, the Kramatorsk community was under combined fire from the Russian Federation.

At 1:20 a.m. last night, the occupiers fired on the private sector using two UCAVs, damaging at least ten residential buildings.

Before that, at 10:45 p.m., an enemy Molniya-2 UAV hit a parking lot in one of the city's neighborhoods. At 4:00 p.m., Russian troops shelled the private sector with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, damaging residential buildings.

“No information about casualties has been received. We are establishing the final consequences of Russian terror; all relevant services are working,” Honcharenko wrote.

Near Pokrovsk, drones save Ukrainian soldiers from captivity

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops killed two residents of the Donetsk region and wounded four others on February 1.