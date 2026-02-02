Russia Continues To Attack Energy Infrastructure, Four Regions Affected By New Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook.

"As a result of enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, as of this morning, customers in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions are without power. Emergency repair work is underway wherever the security situation allows. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all users as quickly as possible," the statement said.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, electricity consumption was 7.5% higher than on the previous weekday, January 30. The reasons for this are a significant drop in temperatures across Ukraine and fewer restrictions in certain regions.

Due to power system difficulties in some regions caused by Russian attacks, emergency power cuts are currently in effect. In the remaining regions, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power cut schedules for the population are in effect.

Due to difficult weather conditions (ice and freezing of power lines), 162 settlements in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions were entirely or partially without power in the morning.

“All regions of Ukraine still need to save energy today. Please use powerful electrical appliances sparingly. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes until nighttime, after 11 p.m.,” Ukrenergo added.

