Ajloun University, Saudi Institutions Partner On Smart Agriculture, AI

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Feb. 2 (Petra) -- Ajloun National University and the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Northern Border Region signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen institutional cooperation and better align higher education with economic development and labor market needs.The MoU was signed by President of Ajloun National University Firas Hanandeh during an official visit by a university delegation to the Kingdom's northern region.According to a university statement issued Monday, the MoU focuses on leveraging the university's scientific and research expertise to develop agricultural and economic projects, support the transition to smart agriculture, and integrate artificial intelligence and modern technologies into productive sectors. It also provides for specialized training programs and the establishment of a joint training center to enhance workforce skills in line with market requirements.The agreement further opens pathways for the chamber to sponsor students to study at the university in selected disciplines, alongside offering practical training and employment opportunities for graduates in private-sector institutions and companies, boosting employability and serving mutual interests.During the visit, a second MoU was signed between the university and Zahidiya Farms, centering on cooperation in modern agriculture, applied research, and smart farming projects.The agreement includes employing AI to improve agricultural output and resource management, exchanging scientific expertise, implementing specialized training programs, and providing training and employment opportunities for students and graduates of the Faculty of Agriculture.Hananadeh said the two agreements reflect the university's strategy of engaging with Arab economic and development institutions and converting academic knowledge into practical solutions and applied projects.He stressed that the visit delivered concrete outcomes and executable programs that serve students and graduates and support sustainable development.