Lino Visino's LED Holographic Screens Successfully Exported To South Korea

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, Lino Visino has completed the production and delivery of a batch of LED Holographic Screens, which have been successfully exported to South Korea and will be applied to projects related to commercial display and spatial visual presentation. The implementation of this project marks Lino Visino's continuous advancement in the field of innovative display products and further expands the practical application scenarios of LED Holographic Screens in overseas markets.







As a new type of display product that has attracted much attention in recent years, LED Holographic Screens are different from traditional LED displays. With a high-transparency structure as their core feature, they maximize the spatial transparency while ensuring excellent image display effects. In practical applications, LED Holographic Screens can achieve the visual effect of images "floating in the air", integrating the displayed content with the real environment, thus delivering a more technological and attractive display experience.







The LED Holographic Screens exported to South Korea this time boast high light transmittance, high refresh rate and stable display performance, presenting clear and smooth images. They are ideal for indoor environments such as window displays, commercial atriums, exhibition halls and brand experience spaces. When the display function is off, the screens have minimal impact on the spatial lighting and line of sight; when playing content, they can create a strong visual focus effect, significantly enhancing the display level and spatial expressiveness. In terms of structural design, Lino Visino's LED Holographic Screens adopt a modular design scheme, featuring light overall weight and flexible installation methods. They can be customized in size and shape according to the requirements of different projects, adapting to a variety of installation environments. Meanwhile, the screens support multiple content playback and control methods, facilitating subsequent content updates and system management, and meeting the actual needs of commercial projects for display flexibility.







In response to the requirements for long-term operation and stability, Lino Visino has carried out systematic optimizations on the power supply system, heat dissipation structure and display consistency of the LED Holographic Screens, ensuring stable performance during continuous operation. All LED Holographic Screens products undergo rigorous testing before leaving the factory to meet the standards for project delivery and practical use successful export of LED Holographic Screens to South Korea not only demonstrates Lino Visino's R&D and manufacturing capabilities in innovative display products, but also reflects the sustained attention of the overseas market to the application value and display effects of LED Holographic Screens. With the continuous upgrading of commercial display forms, LED Holographic Screens are gradually becoming one of the important choices for high-end spatial display and brand visual expression.







In the future, Lino Visino will continue to focus on LED Holographic Screens, commercial displays and creative display solutions, deepen the exploration of product technologies and application scenarios, and provide more flexible, stable and visually attractive display products for different markets you have any needs for LED Holographic Screens or other LED display products, please feel free to contact Lino Visino. We will provide you with professional product solutions and technical support.