New Inflatable Products Set To Dominate The U.S. Market In 2024
In addition to tents, the market for inflatable decorations is also booming, especially with the launch of new holiday-themed inflatables by companies like Gemmy. Their 2024 lineup includes a wide array of decorations for Halloween, Christmas, and other holidays, offering everything from spooky Halloween figures to festive Christmas characters. These inflatables are designed to be eye-catching and easy to set up, making them a popular choice for homeowners looking to add a festive touch to their yards.
For those interested in fitness and wellness, inflatable yoga mats are gaining traction due to their portability and the comfortable surface they provide for practice, whether indoors or outdoors. These mats are especially popular among those who travel frequently or prefer to practice yoga in different environments. Overall, the U.S. market is seeing a dynamic shift towards inflatable products that enhance the outdoor experience, blending practicality with fun and innovation. As these products continue to evolve, they are expected to play a significant role in outdoor and recreational activities throughout the year.
