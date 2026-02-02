SHEGLAM's Latest Base Drop Is Here, Serving Smooth Skin And Perfect Glow

SHEGLAM heads into the new year with the launch of two new complexion heroes designed to sync with real skin, real days and real routines.

Meet the SHEGLAM Skin Sync Satin Foundation and the SHEGLAM Melt Touch Ultra-Hydrating Primer, a dream duo created for velvety, hydrated, glass-skin energy from the first swipe to the last selfie.

The SHEGLAM Skin Sync Satin Foundation feels like you, only smoother, delivering that perfect in-between finish, radiant, never shiny, never flat. Its second-skin formula glides on effortlessly, evening out tone while soft-focus technology instantly blurs the look of pores and fine lines. Think real skin, but on its best day.

Powered by a carefully crafted silky extension formula, the foundation melts into the skin for a gorgeous glow that mimics natural radiance.

Meadow-foam seed oil, sodium hyaluronate, and squalane work together to hydrate, refine, and keep skin comfortable for hours, so your base stays fresh long after your coffee run and late-night plans.

Extensively tested across skin types and tones, the formula strikes the ultimate balance of hydrated but never greasy, smooth but never heavy. Available in 36 shades, the SHEGLAM Skin Sync Satin Foundation is designed to match every moment and complexion. It is the kind of base you actually look forward to applying during your GRWM. Expect long-lasting hydration, fluid texture with buildable coverage, and shade inclusivity that truly delivers.

To create the perfect base for glow, SHEGLAM Melt Touch Ultra-Hydrating Primer was developed in response to one of beauty's most common frustrations: bases that cake, crack or lose their radiance by midday. Too often, primers promise smoothness but cling to dry patches or feel heavy on the skin.

Designed to feel like skincare first and makeup second, the buttery-soft formula melts into the skin, delivering an immediate surge of hydration while evening and prepping in one step.

Behind the scenes, lightweight hydrators are expertly blended to create a pore-refining, melt-in texture, helping makeup grip evenly without emphasising texture.

The result is a weightless, non-greasy base that keeps skin looking fresh and luminous throughout the day.

With 24-hour hydration and a naturally radiant finish, the SHEGLAM Melt Touch Ultra-Hydrating Primer brings together nourishing care and makeup performance in one essential step.







Built for long days, late nights and serious glow goals, the new SHEGLAM complexion icons are available now on

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 480 times

PR Category: Beauty & Cosmetics

Posted on: Monday, February 2, 2026 2:14:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Soft Girl Energy: The Viral Makeup Trend That's Here to Sta...