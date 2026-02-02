Nomination Is Open For Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award 2026

Dubai, UAE, 02 February 2026- Registration is now open for the ninth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA). Launched in 2015 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions honoring experts and professionals in science and knowledge. MBRKA seeks to foster creativity and innovation across all sectors pertaining to advancing knowledge pathways and reinforcing knowledge transfer, dissemination, and growth at a global level.

The award is aimed at recognizing qualified individuals who fulfill the nomination criteria, both in the UAE and globally, as well as governmental entities, organizations, institutions, and associations that play a key role in advancing human knowledge and inspiring others. MBRKA further offers a unique international platform that honors exceptional achievements that benefit humanity and increase global interest in creativity and innovation on a global scale.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Secretary-General of MBRKA and CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), stated that as nominations for the ninth edition are now open, MBRKA continues playing a pioneering role in supporting the global knowledge ecosystem. He noted that since its inception, it has been a leading platform that honors distinguished creators, thought leaders, and knowledge institutions from across the world for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of knowledge and its human impact. In line with the vision of the UAE leadership, MBRF remains committed to directing resources toward promoting talent and institutions that shape a sustainable, prosperous future through innovation and thought.

Nominations must be submitted through the Knowledge Award Website before the deadline on 31 March 2026. Full details of the criteria are mentioned online, with the primary change from previous editions being that self-nominations are not permitted. MBRKA recognizes contributions to diverse fields such as development, entrepreneurship, and scientific research. This year's edition will specifically cover key areas such as medical applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability initiatives addressing the global transition away from fossil fuels, and the application of policies for the governance of AI. Nominations of specialized, multidisciplinary teams working across academic disciplines are especially welcomed to showcase collaborative breakthroughs.

Each edition of the award attracts a large number of global entries, including contributors who have gone on to win Nobel Prizes. This reinforces the global position of the MBRKA in convening professionals whose contributions have had a profound impact on their societies and humanity at large, ultimately serving as an inspirational beacon for future achievers.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 361 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Monday, February 2, 2026 2:31:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 Featured a Sustainable Fa...