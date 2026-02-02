Shura Council Convenes Routine Weekly Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council convened on Monday as part of its regular session at its headquarters, chaired by the Speaker, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

The Secretary-General of the Council, HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda, with the council endorsing the minutes of the previous session.

As the session proceeded, the council weighed in on the animal welfare enforcement improvement bill submitted by the government and decided to refer it to the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee for further perusal and submission of its report to the council hereon.

Thereafter, the council considered a report of the aforementioned committee outlining its opinion about the council's non-binding advisory recommendation on the mechanisms of agricultural support afforded to domestic farms and how these mechanisms contribute to bolstering food security. As such, the council took the appropriate decision accordingly.

In addition, the council approved two requests to extend the works of the Social Affairs, Labor and Housing Committee to further consider the public debate request about parents' instrumental role in child upbringing, alongside the works of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee to consider a bill on Owners' Association.

Apart from its follow-up on its parliamentary activities in regional and global fora abroad, the council scrutinized a report on its delegation's visit to the Swiss Federal Assembly in Bern, as well as the UN headquarters in Geneva.

It also reviewed a report on its participation in the Second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue hosted by Rome, Italy, convened in June 2025.