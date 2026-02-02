MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Award-Winning Photographer Ron B. Wilson Announces Immersive Bhutan Photography Tour - November 23–December 4, 2026

An all-inclusive journey designed for photographers and curious travelers seeking beauty, meaning, and connection.

Acclaimed travel photographer Ron B. Wilson invites a select group of travelers to join him on a rare 12-day photography tour through Bhutan, one of the world's last truly unspoiled destinations. The journey begins in Kathmandu, Nepal, where the group will meet and fly together into Bhutan - a country where prayer flags dance on mountaintops, ancient temples cling to cliffs, and every moment invites presence.

From November 23 to December 4, 2026, participants will experience Bhutan's stunning Himalayan landscapes, sacred monasteries, and vibrant cultural festivals. Highlights include a pilgrimage to the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery, time in remote villages, and insights into Bhutan's philosophy of Gross National Happiness - a worldview that prioritizes spiritual well-being over economic gain.

Ron B. Wilson, an award-winning photographer with over 30 years of global experience across nearly 50 countries, will lead the tour. His work blends storytelling, cultural sensitivity, and visual poetry, and he has photographed for humanitarian organizations such as Photographers Without Borders, First Steps Himalaya, and Beyond the Clouds. A two-time featured speaker at the Xposure International Photography Festival and author of Resilience: Stories and Lessons from an Ardent Photographer, Ron is known for his generous, patient, and heartfelt teaching style.

“This journey isn't just about making great photographs - it's about slowing down, being fully present, and letting the beauty of Bhutan shape the way you see,” says Wilson.“In a world that feels increasingly loud and disconnected, Bhutan offers stillness, clarity, and deep human connection.”

Open to photographers of all experience levels - from smartphone users to professionals - this small-group tour includes all logistics, accommodations, guides, meals, and in-country transport. With limited space available, early registration is highly recommended.

