Uproar In RS As Sadanandan Master Recalls Brutal 1994 Attack, Displays Prosthetics

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama on Monday as nominated member and BJP leader C. Sadanandan Master moved the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address, triggering protests from opposition benches, particularly CPI(M) members.

Master, a Kerala-based former teacher and RSS functionary who lost both legs in a politically motivated attack in 1994, placed his prosthetic limbs on the table beside him while addressing the House seated.

In a direct reference to the CPI(M), Master stated, "Those who are roaring about democracy in Parliament committed an attack on me 31 years ago."

He accused the party of hypocrisy, saying their commitment was rooted in political violence rather than democratic values. "You shout about democracy and humanity, but political violence is not good for democracy," he added, emphasising that such acts undermine the nation's democratic fabric.

Explaining his position, he recounted the horrific incident from 31 years ago, when he was returning home near Mattannur in Kannur district after visiting his uncle.

A gang of assailants, whom he described as organised criminals, ambushed him, pinned him down, and severed both his legs below the knees with sharp weapons. The attackers reportedly shouted "Inquilab Zindabad" during the assault, leaving him bleeding profusely. The limbs were mutilated to prevent reattachment.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas immediately raised a point of order, objecting to the display of prosthetics in the House, citing rules against exhibiting items.

The Chair acknowledged the concern and indicated it would direct the member to remove them, but also said,“You (Mr Brittas) should also follow the same strictness while someone is displaying placards, etc., in the House,” the chairman said.

Meanwhile, protests by opposition members continued, creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings temporarily.

Shifting to the President's address, Master praised the vision of "Amrit Kaal" and the goal of a "Viksit Bharat", describing it as a continuous journey transcending any single government or generation. He highlighted President Murmu's emphasis on "nari shakti," noting the historic graduation of the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA) as a symbol of women leading national development.

Appealing for unity, Master urged opposition members: "Let us not oppose for the sake of opposition; let us take a unified stance on issues of national interest."

He described the foundation laid by visionary leadership and rising structures of a glorious Bharat, calling on the House to stand united for India's global mission to lead towards goodness and humanity.

The motion was seconded by BJP MP Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, who spoke following Master's address. The debate on the Motion of Thanks, allotted 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha, continues amid the Budget Session's charged atmosphere.

Master's nomination to the Rajya Sabha last year was widely seen as recognition of his resilience and advocacy against political violence.