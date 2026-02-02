403
Education Minister Inaugurates Kuwait Award For Educational Technology Conference, Exhibition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Minister of Education, Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabaei, affirmed that the Ministry's commitment to integrating concepts of technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity into the new curricula to promote a culture of proper technology use and instill awareness of educational and ethical dimensions.
The minister made the remarks during his speech at the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Kuwait Award for Educational Technology, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Award, under the theme "Artificial Intelligence.. A Pillar for Developing Education and Building the Future,".
The event is organized by Kuwait Public Relations Association on Monday at the Scientific Center under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Education.
Al-Tabtabaei added that the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Award supports excellence, stimulates creativity, and consolidates a culture of digital transformation in education, in line with the "New Kuwait 2035" vision.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Kuwait Public Relations Association, Jamal Al-Nasrallah, said that organizing this conference stems from a deep belief that education is the foundation of development and that its advancement is a national necessity imposed by rapid technological changes.
He added that the conference serves as a national platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, highlighting the latest in educational technology, and exploring ways to employ it to enhance learning outcomes.
Al-Nasrallah explained that the conference aims to strengthen partnerships between government and private entities and discuss the role of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in advancing educational methods.
For her part, Supreme Committee member Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah noted that artificial intelligence is already an integral part of the education system, saying that the question today is not whether AI is a fundamental branch of education, but how to best utilize it.
The judging committee then announced the winners for both school categories and individual categories. (end)
